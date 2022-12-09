Is Ramaco Resources Inc. (METC) a Keeper?

Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) went down by -16.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.73. The company’s stock price has collected -19.21% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ :METC) Right Now?

Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.44 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for METC is at 1.07.

METC currently public float of 24.23M and currently shorts hold a 8.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of METC was 548.30K shares.

METC’s Market Performance

METC stocks went down by -19.21% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.13% and a quarterly performance of -10.32%, while its annual performance rate touched -23.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.22% for Ramaco Resources Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.23% for METC stocks with a simple moving average of -29.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of METC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for METC stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for METC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for METC in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $25 based on the research report published on June 07th of the current year 2022.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see METC reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for METC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 22nd, 2021.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to METC, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on December 17th of the previous year.

METC Trading at -15.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought METC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.12%, as shares sank -8.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, METC fell by -19.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.95. In addition, Ramaco Resources Inc. saw -32.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at METC starting from FRISCHKORN DAVID E K, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $9.89 back on Sep 02. After this action, FRISCHKORN DAVID E K now owns 30,439 shares of Ramaco Resources Inc., valued at $49,450 using the latest closing price.

FRISCHKORN DAVID E K, the Director of Ramaco Resources Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $11.66 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that FRISCHKORN DAVID E K is holding 35,439 shares at $58,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for METC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.95 for the present operating margin

+21.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ramaco Resources Inc. stands at +14.03. Equity return is now at value 46.20, with 26.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.