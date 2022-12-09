Is DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRTT) a Keeper?

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) went down by -7.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.32. The company’s stock price has collected 0.71% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ :DRTT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $1.00. DRTT currently public float of 43.36M and currently shorts hold a 1.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DRTT was 84.89K shares.

DRTT’s Market Performance

DRTT stocks went up by 0.71% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.96% and a quarterly performance of -59.69%, while its annual performance rate touched -86.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 17.45% for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.62% for DRTT stocks with a simple moving average of -70.06% for the last 200 days.

DRTT Trading at -24.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRTT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.13%, as shares sank -16.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRTT fell by -9.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2874. In addition, DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. saw -87.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DRTT starting from Mitchell Cory, who purchase 312,500 shares at the price of $0.32 back on Nov 30. After this action, Mitchell Cory now owns 319,390 shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd., valued at $100,000 using the latest closing price.

English Aron R., the Director of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd., purchase 1,562,500 shares at $0.32 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that English Aron R. is holding 17,456,665 shares at $500,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DRTT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-40.99 for the present operating margin

+15.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. stands at -36.36.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.80.