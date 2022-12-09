Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) went down by -4.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.20. The company’s stock price has collected -21.37% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/09/22 that Canopy Growth Stock Jumps After Earnings, Despite Slowing Marijuana Sales

Is It Worth Investing in Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ :CGC) Right Now?

CGC currently public float of 310.35M and currently shorts hold a 14.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CGC was 15.10M shares.

CGC’s Market Performance

CGC stocks went down by -21.37% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.44% and a quarterly performance of -15.34%, while its annual performance rate touched -71.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.62% for Canopy Growth Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -18.21% for CGC stocks with a simple moving average of -28.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CGC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CGC stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for CGC by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for CGC in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $1.50 based on the research report published on November 02nd of the current year 2022.

CGC Trading at -4.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.71%, as shares sank -3.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CGC fell by -21.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.77. In addition, Canopy Growth Corporation saw -64.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CGC starting from Hong Judy Eun Joo, who sale 1,021 shares at the price of $4.98 back on Jun 09. After this action, Hong Judy Eun Joo now owns 5,100 shares of Canopy Growth Corporation, valued at $5,085 using the latest closing price.

Stewart Thomas Carlton, the Chief Accounting Officer of Canopy Growth Corporation, sale 281 shares at $4.98 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Stewart Thomas Carlton is holding 18,188 shares at $1,399 based on the most recent closing price.