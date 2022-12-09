Here’s How Your Trade Mercer International Inc. (MERC) Aggressively Right Now

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) went down by -10.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.50. The company’s stock price has collected -11.00% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ :MERC) Right Now?

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2.67 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MERC is at 1.48. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Mercer International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $17.30, which is $5.76 above the current price. MERC currently public float of 40.38M and currently shorts hold a 2.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MERC was 541.65K shares.

MERC’s Market Performance

MERC stocks went down by -11.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.27% and a quarterly performance of -14.87%, while its annual performance rate touched 2.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.81% for Mercer International Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.66% for MERC stocks with a simple moving average of -15.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MERC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MERC stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for MERC by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for MERC in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $14 based on the research report published on December 08th of the current year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MERC reach a price target of $19, previously predicting the price at $18.50. The rating they have provided for MERC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 06th, 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to MERC, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on January 31st of the current year.

MERC Trading at -11.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MERC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.82%, as shares sank -8.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MERC fell by -11.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.69. In addition, Mercer International Inc. saw 1.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MERC starting from Rettig Rainer, who sale 12,000 shares at the price of $16.34 back on Aug 26. After this action, Rettig Rainer now owns 10,893 shares of Mercer International Inc., valued at $196,024 using the latest closing price.

Purchase Keith, the Director of Mercer International Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $17.01 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Purchase Keith is holding 67,393 shares at $170,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MERC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.22 for the present operating margin

+23.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mercer International Inc. stands at +9.48. Equity return is now at value 41.10, with 12.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.76.