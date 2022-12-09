Can Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) Remain Competitive?

Overstock.com Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) went down by -2.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $85.74. The company’s stock price has collected -9.03% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/27/22 that Overstock Revenue Falls 33% as Active Customers Decline

Is It Worth Investing in Overstock.com Inc. (NASDAQ :OSTK) Right Now?

Overstock.com Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 96.25 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for OSTK is at 3.33.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

OSTK currently public float of 45.27M and currently shorts hold a 9.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OSTK was 1.25M shares.

OSTK’s Market Performance

OSTK stocks went down by -9.03% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.69% and a quarterly performance of -16.92%, while its annual performance rate touched -70.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.71% for Overstock.com Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.06% for OSTK stocks with a simple moving average of -24.50% for the last 200 days.

OSTK Trading at -3.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OSTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.18%, as shares surge +7.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OSTK fell by -9.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.97. In addition, Overstock.com Inc. saw -59.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OSTK starting from JOHNSON JONATHAN E III, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $23.13 back on Nov 17. After this action, JOHNSON JONATHAN E III now owns 127,134 shares of Overstock.com Inc., valued at $92,520 using the latest closing price.

TABACCO JOSEPH J JR, the Director of Overstock.com Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $23.88 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that TABACCO JOSEPH J JR is holding 86,747 shares at $238,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OSTK

Equity return is now at value -1.50, with -1.10 for asset returns.