Can Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) Remain Competitive?

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) went up by 4.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $41.03. The company’s stock price has collected 0.21% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE :GOOS) Right Now?

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.80 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GOOS is at 1.43. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

GOOS currently public float of 54.03M and currently shorts hold a 15.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GOOS was 1.64M shares.

GOOS’s Market Performance

GOOS stocks went up by 0.21% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.61% and a quarterly performance of -1.78%, while its annual performance rate touched -54.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.08% for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.74% for GOOS stocks with a simple moving average of -6.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOOS stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for GOOS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GOOS in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $35 based on the research report published on January 07th of the current year 2022.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GOOS reach a price target of $56. The rating they have provided for GOOS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 06th, 2022.

GOOS Trading at 8.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.36%, as shares surge +15.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOOS rose by +0.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.20. In addition, Canada Goose Holdings Inc. saw -49.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GOOS

Equity return is now at value 19.10, with 5.70 for asset returns.