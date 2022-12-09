A Lesson to Learn: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) went up by 9.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.70. The company’s stock price has collected 15.71% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/22/22 that Tencent Music’s Stock Is Soaring. Thanks, Alibaba.

Is It Worth Investing in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE :TME) Right Now?

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 30.07 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TME is at 0.90.

TME currently public float of 837.34M and currently shorts hold a 2.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TME was 10.94M shares.

TME’s Market Performance

TME stocks went up by 15.71% for the week, with a monthly jump of 106.43% and a quarterly performance of 68.34%, while its annual performance rate touched 16.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.03% for Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 35.38% for TME stocks with a simple moving average of 75.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TME

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TME stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for TME by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TME in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $8.50 based on the research report published on December 01st of the current year 2022.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to TME, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on November 16th of the current year.

TME Trading at 69.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.35% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.81%, as shares surge +119.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +93.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TME rose by +15.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.15. In addition, Tencent Music Entertainment Group saw 17.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.70 for the present operating margin

+29.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tencent Music Entertainment Group stands at +9.69. The total capital return value is set at 4.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.36. Equity return is now at value 6.30, with 4.60 for asset returns.

Based on Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME), the company’s capital structure generated 10.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.76. Total debt to assets is 8.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.45.

The receivables turnover for the company is 9.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.58.