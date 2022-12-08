We Analyzed the Future Direction of Western Midstream Partners LP (WES), Here is What We Found

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) went down by -3.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.50. The company’s stock price has collected -7.58% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE :WES) Right Now?

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.44 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WES is at 2.78.

WES currently public float of 384.68M and currently shorts hold a 1.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WES was 949.26K shares.

WES’s Market Performance

WES stocks went down by -7.58% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.59% and a quarterly performance of -6.91%, while its annual performance rate touched 28.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.55% for Western Midstream Partners LP. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.07% for WES stocks with a simple moving average of -1.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WES

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WES reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for WES stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 28th, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to WES, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on July 20th of the previous year.

WES Trading at -4.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.74%, as shares sank -5.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WES fell by -7.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.46. In addition, Western Midstream Partners LP saw 16.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WES starting from OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP /DE/, who sale 10,000,000 shares at the price of $25.25 back on Jul 21. After this action, OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP /DE/ now owns 190,281,578 shares of Western Midstream Partners LP, valued at $252,500,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WES

Equity return is now at value 36.20, with 9.60 for asset returns.