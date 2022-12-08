Wall Street Pummels Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) After Recent Earnings Report

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) went down by -1.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $81.50. The company’s stock price has collected -7.82% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE :TRGP) Right Now?

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 66.19 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TRGP is at 2.32.

The average price from analysts is $93.89, which is $25.32 above the current price. TRGP currently public float of 222.93M and currently shorts hold a 2.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TRGP was 2.55M shares.

TRGP’s Market Performance

TRGP stocks went down by -7.82% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.88% and a quarterly performance of -2.24%, while its annual performance rate touched 28.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.36% for Targa Resources Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.41% for TRGP stocks with a simple moving average of -0.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRGP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRGP stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for TRGP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TRGP in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $93 based on the research report published on September 08th of the current year 2022.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TRGP reach a price target of $78. The rating they have provided for TRGP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 02nd, 2022.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Buy” to TRGP, setting the target price at $85 in the report published on March 18th of the current year.

TRGP Trading at 0.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRGP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.80%, as shares sank -5.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRGP fell by -7.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.31. In addition, Targa Resources Corp. saw 31.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRGP starting from Chung Paul W, who sale 100 shares at the price of $76.00 back on Dec 05. After this action, Chung Paul W now owns 218,412 shares of Targa Resources Corp., valued at $7,600 using the latest closing price.

Muraro Robert, the Chief Commercial Officer of Targa Resources Corp., sale 5,000 shares at $74.95 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that Muraro Robert is holding 176,947 shares at $374,766 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRGP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.44 for the present operating margin

+12.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Targa Resources Corp. stands at +0.41. Equity return is now at value 11.90, with 1.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.