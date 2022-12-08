Wall Street Pummels RingCentral Inc. (RNG) After Recent Earnings Report

RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG) went down by -0.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $216.65. The company’s stock price has collected -4.64% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/10/22 that RingCentral Cuts Staff 10%. The Stock Soars on Expected Margin Growth.

Is It Worth Investing in RingCentral Inc. (NYSE :RNG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RNG is at 0.87.

The average price from analysts is $54.33, which is $18.78 above the current price. RNG currently public float of 84.96M and currently shorts hold a 7.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RNG was 2.15M shares.

RNG’s Market Performance

RNG stocks went down by -4.64% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.04% and a quarterly performance of -19.11%, while its annual performance rate touched -83.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.71% for RingCentral Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.59% for RNG stocks with a simple moving average of -44.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RNG

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RNG reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for RNG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 23rd, 2022.

MoffettNathanson gave a rating of “Buy” to RNG, setting the target price at $90 in the report published on September 22nd of the current year.

RNG Trading at -1.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.79%, as shares surge +17.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RNG fell by -4.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.54. In addition, RingCentral Inc. saw -81.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RNG starting from Marlow John H, who sale 5,911 shares at the price of $35.07 back on Nov 28. After this action, Marlow John H now owns 193,661 shares of RingCentral Inc., valued at $207,323 using the latest closing price.

Katibeh Mohammed, the President and COO of RingCentral Inc., sale 567 shares at $34.48 during a trade that took place back on Nov 23, which means that Katibeh Mohammed is holding 127,062 shares at $19,547 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.92 for the present operating margin

+71.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for RingCentral Inc. stands at -23.59.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.