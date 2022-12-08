Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:TW) went down by -0.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $102.33. The company’s stock price has collected 4.70% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/12/21 that Insurance Brokers Sell Assets to Win Approval for $35 Billion Merger

Is It Worth Investing in Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ :TW) Right Now?

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:TW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 49.77 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TW is at 0.96. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Tradeweb Markets Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $73.65, which is $9.27 above the current price. TW currently public float of 110.93M and currently shorts hold a 2.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TW was 849.53K shares.

TW’s Market Performance

TW stocks went up by 4.70% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.18% and a quarterly performance of -3.41%, while its annual performance rate touched -33.16%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.33% for Tradeweb Markets Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.48% for TW stocks with a simple moving average of -7.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TW stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for TW by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TW in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $74 based on the research report published on December 07th of the current year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TW reach a price target of $67. The rating they have provided for TW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 12th, 2022.

Rosenblatt gave a rating of “Buy” to TW, setting the target price at $91 in the report published on August 17th of the current year.

TW Trading at 13.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.90%, as shares surge +12.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TW rose by +4.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.66. In addition, Tradeweb Markets Inc. saw -35.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TW starting from Zucker Scott, who sale 2,306 shares at the price of $63.69 back on Dec 05. After this action, Zucker Scott now owns 42,310 shares of Tradeweb Markets Inc., valued at $146,869 using the latest closing price.

BERNS STEVEN, the Director of Tradeweb Markets Inc., sale 3,503 shares at $66.89 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that BERNS STEVEN is holding 1,125 shares at $234,316 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.97 for the present operating margin

+84.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tradeweb Markets Inc. stands at +21.07. Equity return is now at value 6.40, with 5.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.03.