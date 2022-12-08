The Chart for Vor Biopharma Inc. (VOR) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:VOR) went up by 41.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.37. The company’s stock price has collected 32.61% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Vor Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ :VOR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Vor Biopharma Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.13, which is $12.02 above the current price. VOR currently public float of 34.33M and currently shorts hold a 7.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VOR was 101.44K shares.

VOR’s Market Performance

VOR stocks went up by 32.61% for the week, with a monthly jump of 34.96% and a quarterly performance of 19.37%, while its annual performance rate touched -55.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.83% for Vor Biopharma Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 38.54% for VOR stocks with a simple moving average of 16.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VOR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VOR stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for VOR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VOR in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $18 based on the research report published on July 26th of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VOR reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for VOR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 27th, 2022.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to VOR, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on December 17th of the previous year.

VOR Trading at 43.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VOR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.68%, as shares surge +45.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VOR rose by +32.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.50. In addition, Vor Biopharma Inc. saw -47.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VOR

Equity return is now at value -46.40, with -38.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 21.12.