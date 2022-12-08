Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) went down by -0.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.69. The company’s stock price has collected 6.65% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/14/22 that Nutanix Explores Sale After Receiving Takeover Interest

Is It Worth Investing in Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ :NTNX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NTNX is at 1.21. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Nutanix Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $32.23, which is $2.76 above the current price. NTNX currently public float of 225.26M and currently shorts hold a 2.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NTNX was 2.40M shares.

NTNX’s Market Performance

NTNX stocks went up by 6.65% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.52% and a quarterly performance of 31.16%, while its annual performance rate touched -11.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.95% for Nutanix Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.75% for NTNX stocks with a simple moving average of 37.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTNX

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NTNX reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for NTNX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 30th, 2022.

NTNX Trading at 15.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.35%, as shares surge +13.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTNX rose by +6.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.68. In addition, Nutanix Inc. saw -5.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTNX starting from RAMASWAMI RAJIV, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $22.90 back on Sep 20. After this action, RAMASWAMI RAJIV now owns 267,576 shares of Nutanix Inc., valued at $114,500 using the latest closing price.

RAMASWAMI RAJIV, the President and CEO of Nutanix Inc., sale 65,376 shares at $22.93 during a trade that took place back on Sep 16, which means that RAMASWAMI RAJIV is holding 272,576 shares at $1,499,072 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-28.19 for the present operating margin

+79.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nutanix Inc. stands at -50.45. Equity return is now at value 136.90, with -43.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.