Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP)

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE:LLAP) went down by -8.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.69. The company’s stock price has collected -24.58% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE :LLAP) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Terran Orbital Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $10.14, which is $10.08 above the current price. LLAP currently public float of 75.89M and currently shorts hold a 3.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LLAP was 1.08M shares.

LLAP’s Market Performance

LLAP stocks went down by -24.58% for the week, with a monthly drop of -33.58% and a quarterly performance of -56.69%, while its annual performance rate touched -82.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.21% for Terran Orbital Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -29.41% for LLAP stocks with a simple moving average of -62.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LLAP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LLAP stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for LLAP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LLAP in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $10 based on the research report published on September 12th of the current year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LLAP reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for LLAP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 15th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to LLAP, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on June 15th of the current year.

LLAP Trading at -25.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LLAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.62%, as shares sank -36.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LLAP fell by -24.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.4705. In addition, Terran Orbital Corporation saw -82.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LLAP starting from Beach Point Capital Management, who sale 11,525 shares at the price of $2.71 back on Nov 28. After this action, Beach Point Capital Management now owns 1,227,691 shares of Terran Orbital Corporation, valued at $31,233 using the latest closing price.

Beach Point Capital Management, the 10% Owner of Terran Orbital Corporation, sale 3,175 shares at $2.71 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that Beach Point Capital Management is holding 990,183 shares at $8,604 based on the most recent closing price.