Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) went down by -4.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.37. The company’s stock price has collected -23.08% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ :RGTI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Rigetti Computing Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.33, which is $1.5 above the current price. RGTI currently public float of 114.67M and currently shorts hold a 1.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RGTI was 987.12K shares.

RGTI’s Market Performance

RGTI stocks went down by -23.08% for the week, with a monthly drop of -40.83% and a quarterly performance of -58.33%, while its annual performance rate touched -90.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.05% for Rigetti Computing Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -20.13% for RGTI stocks with a simple moving average of -78.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RGTI

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RGTI reach a price target of $2, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for RGTI stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on November 10th, 2022.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to RGTI, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on August 09th of the current year.

RGTI Trading at -39.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RGTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.01%, as shares sank -36.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RGTI fell by -23.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2235. In addition, Rigetti Computing Inc. saw -90.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RGTI starting from Fitzgerald Alissa, who sale 8,000 shares at the price of $1.33 back on Dec 01. After this action, Fitzgerald Alissa now owns 67,436 shares of Rigetti Computing Inc., valued at $10,640 using the latest closing price.

Fitzgerald Alissa, the Director of Rigetti Computing Inc., sale 8,000 shares at $1.92 during a trade that took place back on Nov 01, which means that Fitzgerald Alissa is holding 67,436 shares at $15,360 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RGTI

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.18.