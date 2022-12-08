Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) went down by -2.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $79.06. The company’s stock price has collected -11.50% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE :KRC) Right Now?

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.81 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KRC is at 0.82. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Kilroy Realty Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $51.23, which is $15.82 above the current price. KRC currently public float of 115.31M and currently shorts hold a 2.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KRC was 1.06M shares.

KRC’s Market Performance

KRC stocks went down by -11.50% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.21% and a quarterly performance of -24.00%, while its annual performance rate touched -43.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.20% for Kilroy Realty Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.52% for KRC stocks with a simple moving average of -31.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KRC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KRC stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for KRC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for KRC in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $49 based on the research report published on October 10th of the current year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KRC reach a price target of $50, previously predicting the price at $60. The rating they have provided for KRC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 19th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Underperform” to KRC, setting the target price at $48 in the report published on June 23rd of the current year.

KRC Trading at -8.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.49%, as shares sank -9.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRC fell by -11.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.61. In addition, Kilroy Realty Corporation saw -42.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KRC starting from Osmond John, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $60.08 back on May 12. After this action, Osmond John now owns 11,749 shares of Kilroy Realty Corporation, valued at $60,080 using the latest closing price.

Paratte A. Robert, the insider of Kilroy Realty Corporation, sale 3,425 shares at $73.28 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that Paratte A. Robert is holding 27,210 shares at $250,984 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.60 for the present operating margin

+39.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kilroy Realty Corporation stands at +65.61. Equity return is now at value 4.20, with 2.10 for asset returns.