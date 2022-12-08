Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for SVB Financial Group (SIVB)?

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) went up by 4.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $752.68. The company’s stock price has collected -10.14% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/07/22 that Rising Rates Help Some Banks More Than Others

Is It Worth Investing in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ :SIVB) Right Now?

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.73 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SIVB is at 1.50. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for SVB Financial Group declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $301.00, which is $108.82 above the current price. SIVB currently public float of 58.84M and currently shorts hold a 4.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SIVB was 992.02K shares.

SIVB’s Market Performance

SIVB stocks went down by -10.14% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.17% and a quarterly performance of -49.69%, while its annual performance rate touched -70.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.31% for SVB Financial Group. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.23% for SIVB stocks with a simple moving average of -49.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SIVB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SIVB stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SIVB by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for SIVB in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $186 based on the research report published on December 05th of the current year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SIVB reach a price target of $265, previously predicting the price at $400. The rating they have provided for SIVB stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 21st, 2022.

SIVB Trading at -21.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIVB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.27%, as shares sank -4.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIVB fell by -10.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $221.61. In addition, SVB Financial Group saw -69.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SIVB starting from Beck Daniel J, who sale 580 shares at the price of $231.69 back on Dec 01. After this action, Beck Daniel J now owns 4,751 shares of SVB Financial Group, valued at $134,380 using the latest closing price.

DRAPER MICHELLE, the Chief Marketing Officer of SVB Financial Group, sale 36 shares at $393.58 during a trade that took place back on Oct 13, which means that DRAPER MICHELLE is holding 2,997 shares at $14,169 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SIVB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+48.81 for the present operating margin

The net margin for SVB Financial Group stands at +31.02. Equity return is now at value 13.10, with 0.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.08.