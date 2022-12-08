Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND)?

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) went up by 2.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.18. The company’s stock price has collected 2.50% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE :SAND) Right Now?

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.40 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.81, which is $3.73 above the current price. SAND currently public float of 246.86M and currently shorts hold a 1.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SAND was 2.96M shares.

SAND’s Market Performance

SAND stocks went up by 2.50% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.54% and a quarterly performance of -10.27%, while its annual performance rate touched -9.51%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.88% for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.08% for SAND stocks with a simple moving average of -15.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SAND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SAND stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for SAND by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SAND in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $8 based on the research report published on October 05th of the current year 2022.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SAND reach a price target of $9, previously predicting the price at $9.50. The rating they have provided for SAND stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 17th, 2022.

SAND Trading at 5.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.93%, as shares surge +0.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAND rose by +2.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.22. In addition, Sandstorm Gold Ltd. saw -14.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.