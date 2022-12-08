Is Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) a Keeper?

Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) went down by -1.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.40. The company’s stock price has collected -4.27% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ :EXEL) Right Now?

Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.23 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EXEL is at 0.68. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Exelixis Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $26.53, which is $12.05 above the current price. EXEL currently public float of 315.46M and currently shorts hold a 3.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EXEL was 2.26M shares.

EXEL’s Market Performance

EXEL stocks went down by -4.27% for the week, with a monthly drop of 0.00% and a quarterly performance of -8.20%, while its annual performance rate touched -1.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.68% for Exelixis Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.03% for EXEL stocks with a simple moving average of -15.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXEL stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for EXEL by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for EXEL in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $26 based on the research report published on October 18th of the current year 2022.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EXEL reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for EXEL stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 24th, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to EXEL, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on November 19th of the previous year.

EXEL Trading at -0.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.98%, as shares sank -1.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXEL fell by -4.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.85. In addition, Exelixis Inc. saw -10.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXEL starting from POSTE GEORGE, who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $16.68 back on Nov 29. After this action, POSTE GEORGE now owns 193,189 shares of Exelixis Inc., valued at $667,200 using the latest closing price.

Haley Patrick J., the EVP, Commercial of Exelixis Inc., sale 40,000 shares at $17.94 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that Haley Patrick J. is holding 261,591 shares at $717,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXEL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.98 for the present operating margin

+96.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Exelixis Inc. stands at +16.10. Equity return is now at value 13.10, with 11.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.43.