Is a Correction Looming Ahead for United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI)

United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) went down by -14.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $57.89. The company’s stock price has collected -18.54% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/07/22 that United Natural Foods Posts a Beat-and-Raise Earnings Report. The Stock Is Still Falling.

Is It Worth Investing in United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE :UNFI) Right Now?

United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.51 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for UNFI is at 1.04. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for United Natural Foods Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $48.91, which is $10.16 above the current price. UNFI currently public float of 58.82M and currently shorts hold a 3.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UNFI was 446.47K shares.

UNFI’s Market Performance

UNFI stocks went down by -18.54% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.49% and a quarterly performance of -10.22%, while its annual performance rate touched -20.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.36% for United Natural Foods Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.56% for UNFI stocks with a simple moving average of -7.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UNFI

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UNFI reach a price target of $38, previously predicting the price at $35. The rating they have provided for UNFI stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on March 17th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to UNFI, setting the target price at $64 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

UNFI Trading at -6.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UNFI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.61%, as shares sank -12.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UNFI fell by -18.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.73. In addition, United Natural Foods Inc. saw -20.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UNFI starting from DOUGLAS J ALEXANDER JR, who purchase 2,932 shares at the price of $33.98 back on Sep 29. After this action, DOUGLAS J ALEXANDER JR now owns 56,763 shares of United Natural Foods Inc., valued at $99,629 using the latest closing price.

Esper Richard Eric, the Chief Accounting Officer of United Natural Foods Inc., sale 1,984 shares at $42.59 during a trade that took place back on Mar 23, which means that Esper Richard Eric is holding 1,500 shares at $84,499 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UNFI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.21 for the present operating margin

+13.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for United Natural Foods Inc. stands at +0.86. Equity return is now at value 14.50, with 3.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.57.