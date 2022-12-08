Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI)

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) went up by 14.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.11. The company’s stock price has collected 12.46% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ :GHSI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GHSI is at 0.85. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Guardion Health Sciences Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $0.60. GHSI currently public float of 60.78M and currently shorts hold a 9.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GHSI was 1.24M shares.

GHSI’s Market Performance

GHSI stocks went up by 12.46% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.13% and a quarterly performance of 24.36%, while its annual performance rate touched -80.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.55% for Guardion Health Sciences Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.07% for GHSI stocks with a simple moving average of 12.74% for the last 200 days.

GHSI Trading at 21.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GHSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.47%, as shares surge +16.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GHSI rose by +12.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1616. In addition, Guardion Health Sciences Inc. saw -70.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GHSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-144.94 for the present operating margin

+41.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Guardion Health Sciences Inc. stands at -342.11. Equity return is now at value -77.00, with -72.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.41.