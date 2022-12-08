International Seaways Inc. (INSW) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW) went down by -4.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $46.94. The company’s stock price has collected -10.10% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in International Seaways Inc. (NYSE :INSW) Right Now?

International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.85 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for INSW is at 0.03. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for International Seaways Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $54.67, which is $16.22 above the current price. INSW currently public float of 34.93M and currently shorts hold a 4.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of INSW was 675.72K shares.

INSW’s Market Performance

INSW stocks went down by -10.10% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.24% and a quarterly performance of 21.64%, while its annual performance rate touched 145.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.16% for International Seaways Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.08% for INSW stocks with a simple moving average of 40.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INSW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INSW stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for INSW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for INSW in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $40 based on the research report published on October 11th of the current year 2022.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INSW reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for INSW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 27th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to INSW, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on July 21st of the current year.

INSW Trading at -4.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INSW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.99%, as shares sank -16.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INSW fell by -12.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +126.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.68. In addition, International Seaways Inc. saw 163.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INSW starting from Pribor Jeffrey, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $43.09 back on Dec 01. After this action, Pribor Jeffrey now owns 67,594 shares of International Seaways Inc., valued at $43,090 using the latest closing price.

Solon Derek G., the Senior Vice President of International Seaways Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $44.50 during a trade that took place back on Nov 25, which means that Solon Derek G. is holding 28,929 shares at $222,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INSW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.84 for the present operating margin

-13.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for International Seaways Inc. stands at -48.55. Equity return is now at value 11.10, with 5.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.