IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) went down by -2.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $140.77. The company’s stock price has collected -8.50% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/02/22 that Former Disney CEO Michael Eisner Buys Up IAC Stock

Is It Worth Investing in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ :IAC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for IAC is at 1.51. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $81.77, which is $34.29 above the current price. IAC currently public float of 78.37M and currently shorts hold a 3.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IAC was 1.22M shares.

IAC’s Market Performance

IAC stocks went down by -8.50% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.40% and a quarterly performance of -26.32%, while its annual performance rate touched -64.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.05% for IAC/InterActiveCorp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.42% for IAC stocks with a simple moving average of -36.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IAC stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for IAC by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for IAC in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $46 based on the research report published on December 02nd of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IAC reach a price target of $173. The rating they have provided for IAC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 07th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to IAC, setting the target price at $175 in the report published on January 03rd of the current year.

IAC Trading at -4.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.88%, as shares surge +5.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IAC fell by -8.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.79. In addition, IAC/InterActiveCorp saw -63.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IAC starting from EISNER MICHAEL D, who purchase 32,600 shares at the price of $47.91 back on Nov 23. After this action, EISNER MICHAEL D now owns 157,084 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp, valued at $1,561,866 using the latest closing price.

EISNER MICHAEL D, the Director of IAC/InterActiveCorp, purchase 73,641 shares at $46.78 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that EISNER MICHAEL D is holding 124,484 shares at $3,444,926 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.30 for the present operating margin

+60.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for IAC/InterActiveCorp stands at +15.66. Equity return is now at value -17.80, with -10.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.23.