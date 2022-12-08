Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for News Corporation (NWSA)

News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) went down by -1.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.73. The company’s stock price has collected -4.96% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/23/22 that Big Shareholder Signals Opposition to News Corp-Fox Combination

Is It Worth Investing in News Corporation (NASDAQ :NWSA) Right Now?

News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.07 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NWSA is at 1.29.

NWSA currently public float of 495.38M and currently shorts hold a 1.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NWSA was 2.89M shares.

NWSA’s Market Performance

NWSA stocks went down by -4.96% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.85% and a quarterly performance of 8.33%, while its annual performance rate touched -17.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.19% for News Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.60% for NWSA stocks with a simple moving average of 0.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NWSA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NWSA stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for NWSA by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for NWSA in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $17 based on the research report published on October 17th of the current year 2022.

Macquarie, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NWSA reach a price target of $21.10. The rating they have provided for NWSA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 28th, 2022.

NWSA Trading at 7.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NWSA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.03%, as shares surge +6.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NWSA fell by -4.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.15. In addition, News Corporation saw -18.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NWSA starting from Pitofsky David B, who sale 82,028 shares at the price of $18.73 back on Aug 15. After this action, Pitofsky David B now owns 87,706 shares of News Corporation, valued at $1,536,417 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NWSA

Equity return is now at value 5.70, with 2.80 for asset returns.