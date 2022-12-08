Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for iBio Inc. (IBIO)

iBio Inc. (AMEX:IBIO) went down by -57.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.75. The company’s stock price has collected -56.23% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in iBio Inc. (AMEX :IBIO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for IBIO is at -3.80. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for iBio Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $57.75, which is $3.08 above the current price. IBIO currently public float of 8.78M and currently shorts hold a 10.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IBIO was 144.49K shares.

IBIO’s Market Performance

IBIO stocks went down by -56.23% for the week, with a monthly drop of -59.40% and a quarterly performance of -90.16%, while its annual performance rate touched -96.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.01% for iBio Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -58.42% for IBIO stocks with a simple moving average of -89.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IBIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IBIO stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for IBIO by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for IBIO in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $1.50 based on the research report published on November 29th of the previous year 2021.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IBIO reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for IBIO stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 22nd, 2021.

Alliance Global Partners gave a rating of “Buy” to IBIO, setting the target price at $2.55 in the report published on June 26th of the previous year.

IBIO Trading at -71.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IBIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.12%, as shares sank -56.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -91.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IBIO fell by -56.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5777. In addition, iBio Inc. saw -95.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IBIO starting from Lutz Robert Matthew, who sale 24,625 shares at the price of $0.35 back on Mar 10. After this action, Lutz Robert Matthew now owns 207,375 shares of iBio Inc., valued at $8,510 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IBIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2085.19 for the present operating margin

-43.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for iBio Inc. stands at -2110.91. Equity return is now at value -69.40, with -46.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.