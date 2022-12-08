Here’s Our Rant About Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC)

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) went down by -3.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $89.85. The company’s stock price has collected -7.99% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (NASDAQ :ACHC) Right Now?

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.53 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ACHC is at 1.25. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $93.50, which is $10.98 above the current price. ACHC currently public float of 89.57M and currently shorts hold a 4.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ACHC was 631.93K shares.

ACHC’s Market Performance

ACHC stocks went down by -7.99% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.42% and a quarterly performance of -2.14%, while its annual performance rate touched 38.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.37% for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.62% for ACHC stocks with a simple moving average of 9.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACHC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACHC stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for ACHC by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ACHC in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $72 based on the research report published on June 17th of the current year 2022.

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACHC reach a price target of $85. The rating they have provided for ACHC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 27th, 2021.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to ACHC, setting the target price at $81 in the report published on September 24th of the previous year.

ACHC Trading at 0.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.88%, as shares surge +3.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACHC fell by -7.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +55.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $84.28. In addition, Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. saw 34.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACHC starting from GRIECO WILLIAM, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $82.54 back on Sep 07. After this action, GRIECO WILLIAM now owns 73,811 shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc., valued at $412,700 using the latest closing price.

Howard Christopher L, the EVP, GC and Secretary of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc., sale 12,214 shares at $81.67 during a trade that took place back on Aug 08, which means that Howard Christopher L is holding 149,147 shares at $997,517 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.14 for the present operating margin

+23.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. stands at +8.78. Equity return is now at value 10.80, with 5.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.