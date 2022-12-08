Here’s How Your Trade VEON Ltd. (VEON) Aggressively Right Now

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.82.

Is It Worth Investing in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ :VEON) Right Now?

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.71 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VEON is at 1.68.

VEON currently public float of 762.55M and currently shorts hold a 0.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VEON was 826.68K shares.

VEON’s Market Performance

VEON stocks went down by 0.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 50.00% and a quarterly performance of 48.88%, while its annual performance rate touched -66.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.45% for VEON Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 23.12% for VEON stocks with a simple moving average of 25.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VEON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VEON stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for VEON by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VEON in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $2.70 based on the research report published on August 26th of the previous year 2021.

VEON Trading at 50.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VEON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.16%, as shares surge +57.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +75.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VEON remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4982. In addition, VEON Ltd. saw -64.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VEON

Equity return is now at value 98.50, with 2.80 for asset returns.