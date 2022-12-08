Here’s How Your Trade KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) Aggressively Right Now

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) went up by 0.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.85. The company’s stock price has collected -5.44% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/17/21 that Chinese Broker to Conduct Review Into Short-Seller’s Fraud Allegations

Is It Worth Investing in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE :BEKE) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for KE Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $151.43, which is $6.63 above the current price. BEKE currently public float of 877.30M and currently shorts hold a 3.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BEKE was 12.81M shares.

BEKE’s Market Performance

BEKE stocks went down by -5.44% for the week, with a monthly jump of 38.77% and a quarterly performance of -8.10%, while its annual performance rate touched -19.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.77% for KE Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.72% for BEKE stocks with a simple moving average of 9.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BEKE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BEKE stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for BEKE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BEKE in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $20.80 based on the research report published on June 23rd of the current year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BEKE reach a price target of $22.50. The rating they have provided for BEKE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 21st, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to BEKE, setting the target price at $13.50 in the report published on May 16th of the current year.

BEKE Trading at 15.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BEKE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.24%, as shares surge +55.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BEKE fell by -2.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.18. In addition, KE Holdings Inc. saw -20.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BEKE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.75 for the present operating margin

+19.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for KE Holdings Inc. stands at -0.65. The total capital return value is set at -0.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.74. Equity return is now at value -4.00, with -2.60 for asset returns.

Based on KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE), the company’s capital structure generated 11.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.08. Total debt to assets is 7.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.78.

The receivables turnover for the company is 5.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.42.