Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) went down by -4.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.71. The company’s stock price has collected -6.12% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/21/22 that Amazon to Use Airbus Cargo Planes for First Time

Is It Worth Investing in Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :HA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HA is at 1.78. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Hawaiian Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.20, which is $2.2 above the current price. HA currently public float of 50.17M and currently shorts hold a 6.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HA was 798.82K shares.

HA’s Market Performance

HA stocks went down by -6.12% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.79% and a quarterly performance of -17.72%, while its annual performance rate touched -34.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.50% for Hawaiian Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.47% for HA stocks with a simple moving average of -17.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HA stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for HA by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for HA in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $23 based on the research report published on April 22nd of the current year 2022.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HA reach a price target of $23, previously predicting the price at $17.50. The rating they have provided for HA stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on January 13th, 2022.

HA Trading at -7.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.11%, as shares sank -7.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HA fell by -6.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.05. In addition, Hawaiian Holdings Inc. saw -28.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HA starting from Zwern Richard N, who sale 7,740 shares at the price of $14.02 back on Nov 28. After this action, Zwern Richard N now owns 52,340 shares of Hawaiian Holdings Inc., valued at $108,536 using the latest closing price.

Snook Jonathan D., the Executive VP and COO of Hawaiian Holdings Inc., sale 3,600 shares at $14.03 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Snook Jonathan D. is holding 141,589 shares at $50,508 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.69 for the present operating margin

-13.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hawaiian Holdings Inc. stands at -9.07. Equity return is now at value -75.50, with -7.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.