Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS) Just Got Our Attention

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) went down by -1.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $108.41. The company’s stock price has collected -8.42% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/07/22 that How Fortune Brands Stock Can Sparkle Again With a Spinoff

Is It Worth Investing in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (NYSE :FBHS) Right Now?

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.59 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FBHS is at 1.56. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $72.50, which is $13.3 above the current price. FBHS currently public float of 127.72M and currently shorts hold a 1.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FBHS was 1.41M shares.

FBHS’s Market Performance

FBHS stocks went down by -8.42% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.34% and a quarterly performance of -5.18%, while its annual performance rate touched -43.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.28% for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.91% for FBHS stocks with a simple moving average of -10.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FBHS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FBHS stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for FBHS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FBHS in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $62 based on the research report published on October 14th of the current year 2022.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FBHS reach a price target of $100. The rating they have provided for FBHS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 18th, 2022.

FBHS Trading at -0.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FBHS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.04%, as shares surge +2.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FBHS fell by -8.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.36. In addition, Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. saw -44.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FBHS starting from MACKAY A D DAVID, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $60.00 back on Sep 14. After this action, MACKAY A D DAVID now owns 6,000 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc., valued at $120,000 using the latest closing price.

Thomas Martin, the SVP Ops &Supply Chain Strategy of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc., sale 4,262 shares at $89.28 during a trade that took place back on Feb 07, which means that Thomas Martin is holding 23,683 shares at $380,531 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FBHS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.43 for the present operating margin

+35.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. stands at +10.09. Equity return is now at value 25.20, with 9.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.