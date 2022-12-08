Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ)?

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) went down by -0.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.06. The company’s stock price has collected -8.39% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/12/21 that Columbia Banking, Umpqua Bank to Merge in $5 Billion Deal

Is It Worth Investing in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ :UMPQ) Right Now?

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.80 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for UMPQ is at 0.94. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Umpqua Holdings Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $20.42, which is $1.85 above the current price. UMPQ currently public float of 215.03M and currently shorts hold a 2.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UMPQ was 1.38M shares.

UMPQ’s Market Performance

UMPQ stocks went down by -8.39% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.93% and a quarterly performance of 3.63%, while its annual performance rate touched -5.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.29% for Umpqua Holdings Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.42% for UMPQ stocks with a simple moving average of 1.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UMPQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UMPQ stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for UMPQ by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for UMPQ in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $23.25 based on the research report published on February 11th of the current year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UMPQ reach a price target of $20, previously predicting the price at $24. The rating they have provided for UMPQ stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on January 04th, 2022.

Truist gave a rating of “Hold” to UMPQ, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on October 13th of the previous year.

UMPQ Trading at -2.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UMPQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.36%, as shares sank -7.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UMPQ fell by -8.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.98. In addition, Umpqua Holdings Corporation saw -3.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UMPQ starting from Nixon Torran B, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $19.97 back on Nov 02. After this action, Nixon Torran B now owns 206,033 shares of Umpqua Holdings Corporation, valued at $99,850 using the latest closing price.

Nixon Torran B, the Umpqua Bank President of Umpqua Holdings Corporation, sale 5,000 shares at $17.58 during a trade that took place back on Jul 28, which means that Nixon Torran B is holding 211,033 shares at $87,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UMPQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.34 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Umpqua Holdings Corporation stands at +32.12. Equity return is now at value 13.30, with 1.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.13.