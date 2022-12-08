Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy EZCORP Inc. (EZPW)?

EZCORP Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) went down by -18.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.68. The company’s stock price has collected -13.77% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in EZCORP Inc. (NASDAQ :EZPW) Right Now?

EZCORP Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.19 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EZPW is at 1.10. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for EZCORP Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.33, which is $3.69 above the current price. EZPW currently public float of 51.78M and currently shorts hold a 7.78% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EZPW was 444.13K shares.

EZPW’s Market Performance

EZPW stocks went down by -13.77% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.10% and a quarterly performance of 2.61%, while its annual performance rate touched 20.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.48% for EZCORP Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.70% for EZPW stocks with a simple moving average of 10.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EZPW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EZPW stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for EZPW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EZPW in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $8.50 based on the research report published on April 05th of the current year 2022.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EZPW reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for EZPW stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 16th, 2021.

B. Riley FBR gave a rating of “Buy” to EZPW, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on April 12th of the previous year.

EZPW Trading at -4.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EZPW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.26%, as shares sank -8.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EZPW fell by -13.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.86. In addition, EZCORP Inc. saw 17.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EZPW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.65 for the present operating margin

+55.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for EZCORP Inc. stands at +5.66. Equity return is now at value 7.40, with 3.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.21.