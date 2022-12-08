Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS)?

Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) went down by -2.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.86. The company’s stock price has collected 2.65% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ :ELYS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ELYS is at 2.75. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Elys Game Technology Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.00, which is $1.85 above the current price. ELYS currently public float of 19.94M and currently shorts hold a 0.85% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ELYS was 144.84K shares.

ELYS’s Market Performance

ELYS stocks went up by 2.65% for the week, with a monthly drop of -51.58% and a quarterly performance of -74.05%, while its annual performance rate touched -95.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.56% for Elys Game Technology Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -31.21% for ELYS stocks with a simple moving average of -85.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ELYS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ELYS stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for ELYS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ELYS in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $10 based on the research report published on July 26th of the previous year 2021.

ELYS Trading at -51.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELYS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.77%, as shares sank -50.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -66.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELYS rose by +2.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2172. In addition, Elys Game Technology Corp. saw -94.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ELYS starting from SALERNO VICTOR J, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $3.28 back on Dec 20. After this action, SALERNO VICTOR J now owns 869,759 shares of Elys Game Technology Corp., valued at $9,840 using the latest closing price.

SALERNO VICTOR J, the Director of Elys Game Technology Corp., purchase 3,000 shares at $3.15 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that SALERNO VICTOR J is holding 866,759 shares at $9,450 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ELYS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-20.96 for the present operating margin

+97.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Elys Game Technology Corp. stands at -33.07. Equity return is now at value -114.00, with -42.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.