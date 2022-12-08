Buy or Sell Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) went up by 2.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.71. The company’s stock price has collected -7.79% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ :RPAY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RPAY is at 0.91. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Repay Holdings Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.14, which is $2.97 above the current price. RPAY currently public float of 84.40M and currently shorts hold a 5.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RPAY was 1.10M shares.

RPAY’s Market Performance

RPAY stocks went down by -7.79% for the week, with a monthly jump of 60.83% and a quarterly performance of -11.68%, while its annual performance rate touched -54.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.52% for Repay Holdings Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.54% for RPAY stocks with a simple moving average of -27.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RPAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RPAY stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for RPAY by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RPAY in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $9 based on the research report published on November 14th of the current year 2022.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RPAY reach a price target of $13, previously predicting the price at $21. The rating they have provided for RPAY stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on August 10th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to RPAY, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on August 10th of the current year.

RPAY Trading at 17.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RPAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.84%, as shares surge +65.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RPAY fell by -7.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.90. In addition, Repay Holdings Corporation saw -55.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RPAY starting from Jackson Michael Frank, who sale 62,500 shares at the price of $7.90 back on Nov 17. After this action, Jackson Michael Frank now owns 54,769 shares of Repay Holdings Corporation, valued at $493,750 using the latest closing price.

KIGHT PETER J, the Director of Repay Holdings Corporation, purchase 65,000 shares at $7.41 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that KIGHT PETER J is holding 1,560,559 shares at $481,650 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RPAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.90 for the present operating margin

+33.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Repay Holdings Corporation stands at -22.84. Equity return is now at value -2.30, with -1.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.