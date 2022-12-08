Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) went up by 3.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $80.87. The company’s stock price has collected 8.12% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/19/22 that Fast-Acting Depression Drug Wins FDA Approval. Axsome Stock Is Flying.

Is It Worth Investing in Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :AXSM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AXSM is at 1.86. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $106.88, which is $26.55 above the current price. AXSM currently public float of 35.41M and currently shorts hold a 19.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AXSM was 1.50M shares.

AXSM’s Market Performance

AXSM stocks went up by 8.12% for the week, with a monthly jump of 37.56% and a quarterly performance of 27.69%, while its annual performance rate touched 128.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.94% for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 24.34% for AXSM stocks with a simple moving average of 83.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXSM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXSM stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for AXSM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AXSM in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $95 based on the research report published on November 01st of the current year 2022.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AXSM reach a price target of $76, previously predicting the price at $49. The rating they have provided for AXSM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 07th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to AXSM, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on August 10th of the previous year.

AXSM Trading at 47.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.20%, as shares surge +23.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +73.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXSM rose by +8.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +174.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.60. In addition, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. saw 106.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AXSM

Equity return is now at value -315.20, with -91.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.75.