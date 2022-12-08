Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (NYSE:APD) went up by 1.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $320.62. The company’s stock price has collected 1.75% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/01/22 that Buy This Hydrogen Producer Stock. It Can Benefit From a Push Into Clean Energy.

Is It Worth Investing in Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (NYSE :APD) Right Now?

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (NYSE:APD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 31.30 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for APD is at 0.86.

APD currently public float of 220.98M and currently shorts hold a 1.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of APD was 1.07M shares.

APD’s Market Performance

APD stocks went up by 1.75% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.67% and a quarterly performance of 24.33%, while its annual performance rate touched 6.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.98% for Air Products and Chemicals Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.96% for APD stocks with a simple moving average of 26.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APD stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for APD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for APD in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $300 based on the research report published on October 13th of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APD reach a price target of $295. The rating they have provided for APD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 13th, 2022.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to APD, setting the target price at $321 in the report published on August 15th of the current year.

APD Trading at 18.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.85%, as shares surge +11.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APD rose by +1.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $302.30. In addition, Air Products and Chemicals Inc. saw 3.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for APD

Equity return is now at value 16.50, with 8.30 for asset returns.