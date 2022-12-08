A Lesson to Learn: Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM)

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) went down by -17.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.45. The company’s stock price has collected -21.34% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ :CTRM) Right Now?

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1.51 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CTRM is at 0.83.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

CTRM currently public float of 94.61M and currently shorts hold a 1.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CTRM was 596.34K shares.

CTRM’s Market Performance

CTRM stocks went down by -21.34% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.32% and a quarterly performance of -2.27%, while its annual performance rate touched -27.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.36% for Castor Maritime Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.28% for CTRM stocks with a simple moving average of -17.51% for the last 200 days.

CTRM Trading at 2.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.36%, as shares surge +8.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTRM fell by -21.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4115. In addition, Castor Maritime Inc. saw -9.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CTRM

Equity return is now at value 26.80, with 19.20 for asset returns.