A Lesson to Learn: Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR)

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR) went down by -0.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.88. The company’s stock price has collected -6.18% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE :ABR) Right Now?

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.48 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ABR is at 1.87. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $16.60, which is $2.64 above the current price. ABR currently public float of 167.69M and currently shorts hold a 4.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ABR was 2.19M shares.

ABR’s Market Performance

ABR stocks went down by -6.18% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.59% and a quarterly performance of -5.99%, while its annual performance rate touched -23.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.71% for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.11% for ABR stocks with a simple moving average of -8.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABR stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for ABR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ABR in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $20 based on the research report published on April 25th of the current year 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to ABR, setting the target price at $9.50 in the report published on July 28th of the previous year.

ABR Trading at 3.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.87%, as shares sank -2.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABR fell by -6.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.54. In addition, Arbor Realty Trust Inc. saw -23.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABR starting from Green William C, who purchase 9,255 shares at the price of $15.36 back on Sep 12. After this action, Green William C now owns 134,705 shares of Arbor Realty Trust Inc., valued at $142,157 using the latest closing price.

LAZAR MELVIN F, the Director of Arbor Realty Trust Inc., purchase 2,500 shares at $16.39 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that LAZAR MELVIN F is holding 227,500 shares at $40,975 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+75.95 for the present operating margin

+99.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. stands at +40.65. Equity return is now at value 14.80, with 1.80 for asset returns.