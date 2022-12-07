We Analyzed the Future Direction of MongoDB Inc. (MDB), Here is What We Found

MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) went down by -2.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $570.58. The company’s stock price has collected 1.68% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/01/22 that MongoDB Stock Falls Sharply as Fiscal-Year Forecast Disappoints

Is It Worth Investing in MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ :MDB) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MDB is at 1.01. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 25 who provided ratings for MongoDB Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $280.58, which is $154.41 above the current price. MDB currently public float of 66.20M and currently shorts hold a 5.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MDB was 2.02M shares.

MDB’s Market Performance

MDB stocks went up by 1.68% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.47% and a quarterly performance of -41.35%, while its annual performance rate touched -66.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.53% for MongoDB Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.05% for MDB stocks with a simple moving average of -48.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MDB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MDB stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for MDB by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MDB in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $215 based on the research report published on November 21st of the current year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MDB reach a price target of $215, previously predicting the price at $368. The rating they have provided for MDB stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on November 21st, 2022.

MDB Trading at -16.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.27%, as shares surge +2.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDB rose by +1.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $155.81. In addition, MongoDB Inc. saw -72.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MDB starting from MERRIMAN DWIGHT A, who sale 14,095 shares at the price of $154.02 back on Dec 01. After this action, MERRIMAN DWIGHT A now owns 1,322,954 shares of MongoDB Inc., valued at $2,170,930 using the latest closing price.

MERRIMAN DWIGHT A, the Director of MongoDB Inc., sale 14,095 shares at $190.25 during a trade that took place back on Nov 01, which means that MERRIMAN DWIGHT A is holding 1,322,954 shares at $2,681,544 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MDB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-33.12 for the present operating margin

+69.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for MongoDB Inc. stands at -35.12. Equity return is now at value -54.20, with -14.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.90.