We Analyzed the Future Direction of Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (ERNA), Here is What We Found

Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA) went up by 1.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $127.60. The company’s stock price has collected 32.74% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :ERNA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ERNA is at 4.29. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Eterna Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $60.00, which is -$1.51 below the current price. ERNA currently public float of 1.70M and currently shorts hold a 3.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ERNA was 87.77K shares.

ERNA’s Market Performance

ERNA stocks went up by 32.74% for the week, with a monthly jump of 52.74% and a quarterly performance of -34.02%, while its annual performance rate touched -95.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.31% for Eterna Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 35.98% for ERNA stocks with a simple moving average of -70.82% for the last 200 days.

ERNA Trading at 18.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ERNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.75%, as shares surge +51.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ERNA rose by +41.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.40. In addition, Eterna Therapeutics Inc. saw -94.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ERNA starting from HALPERN JOHN D, who purchase 335,920 shares at the price of $3.28 back on Dec 02. After this action, HALPERN JOHN D now owns 450,961 shares of Eterna Therapeutics Inc., valued at $1,101,818 using the latest closing price.

Cherington Charles, the Director of Eterna Therapeutics Inc., purchase 261,756 shares at $3.28 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that Cherington Charles is holding 556,465 shares at $858,560 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ERNA

Equity return is now at value -173.50, with -100.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.10.