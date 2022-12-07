Wall Street Praises WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) After Recent Earnings Report

WEC Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:WEC) went up by 1.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $108.39. The company’s stock price has collected -1.61% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in WEC Energy Group Inc. (NYSE :WEC) Right Now?

WEC Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:WEC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.87 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WEC is at 0.37. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for WEC Energy Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $97.50, which is $2.58 above the current price. WEC currently public float of 315.03M and currently shorts hold a 1.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WEC was 1.57M shares.

WEC’s Market Performance

WEC stocks went down by -1.61% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.41% and a quarterly performance of -10.17%, while its annual performance rate touched 3.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.99% for WEC Energy Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.44% for WEC stocks with a simple moving average of -2.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WEC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WEC stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for WEC by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for WEC in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $98 based on the research report published on July 20th of the current year 2022.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WEC reach a price target of $104. The rating they have provided for WEC stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 27th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to WEC, setting the target price at $109 in the report published on May 13th of the current year.

WEC Trading at 4.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.45%, as shares surge +5.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WEC fell by -1.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $95.26. In addition, WEC Energy Group Inc. saw -1.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WEC starting from PAYNE ULICE JR, who sale 950 shares at the price of $97.59 back on Nov 28. After this action, PAYNE ULICE JR now owns 21,375 shares of WEC Energy Group Inc., valued at $92,708 using the latest closing price.

Lauber Scott J, the President and CEO of WEC Energy Group Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $97.18 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Lauber Scott J is holding 24,601 shares at $485,879 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WEC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.77 for the present operating margin

+21.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for WEC Energy Group Inc. stands at +15.65. Equity return is now at value 12.30, with 3.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.