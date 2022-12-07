Palomar Holdings Inc. (PLMR) Just Got Our Attention

Palomar Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) went down by -10.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $95.20. The company’s stock price has collected -13.16% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Palomar Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :PLMR) Right Now?

Palomar Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 27.34 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PLMR is at -0.10. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Palomar Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $83.83, which is $30.98 above the current price. PLMR currently public float of 24.12M and currently shorts hold a 3.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PLMR was 186.10K shares.

PLMR’s Market Performance

PLMR stocks went down by -13.16% for the week, with a monthly drop of -21.70% and a quarterly performance of -40.98%, while its annual performance rate touched -21.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.08% for Palomar Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.81% for PLMR stocks with a simple moving average of -22.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLMR

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLMR reach a price target of $90, previously predicting the price at $88. The rating they have provided for PLMR stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on October 12th, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to PLMR, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on June 22nd of the current year.

PLMR Trading at -31.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.50%, as shares sank -22.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLMR fell by -13.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.78. In addition, Palomar Holdings Inc. saw -18.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLMR starting from Christianson Jon, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $64.91 back on Nov 16. After this action, Christianson Jon now owns 82,847 shares of Palomar Holdings Inc., valued at $129,820 using the latest closing price.

Uchida T Christopher, the Chief Financial Officer of Palomar Holdings Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $64.91 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Uchida T Christopher is holding 20,374 shares at $64,910 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.08 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Palomar Holdings Inc. stands at +18.50. Equity return is now at value 13.20, with 4.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.49.