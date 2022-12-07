Nuvation Bio Inc. (NUVB) Just Got Our Attention

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) went up by 2.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.45. The company’s stock price has collected 11.17% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE :NUVB) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $4.60, which is $2.61 above the current price. NUVB currently public float of 159.81M and currently shorts hold a 3.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NUVB was 624.79K shares.

NUVB’s Market Performance

NUVB stocks went up by 11.17% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.78% and a quarterly performance of -27.90%, while its annual performance rate touched -79.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.19% for Nuvation Bio Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.84% for NUVB stocks with a simple moving average of -42.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NUVB

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NUVB reach a price target of $2.50, previously predicting the price at $8. The rating they have provided for NUVB stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on August 02nd, 2022.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to NUVB, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on May 04th of the current year.

NUVB Trading at -5.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NUVB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.24%, as shares sank -5.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NUVB rose by +11.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9110. In addition, Nuvation Bio Inc. saw -76.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NUVB starting from FALBERG KATHRYN E, who purchase 43,000 shares at the price of $1.95 back on Dec 05. After this action, FALBERG KATHRYN E now owns 250,000 shares of Nuvation Bio Inc., valued at $83,962 using the latest closing price.

FALBERG KATHRYN E, the Director of Nuvation Bio Inc., purchase 47,000 shares at $1.98 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that FALBERG KATHRYN E is holding 207,000 shares at $93,187 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NUVB

Equity return is now at value -15.30, with -14.80 for asset returns.