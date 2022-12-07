Kanzhun Limited (BZ) Just Got Our Attention

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) went down by -2.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.22. The company’s stock price has collected 18.46% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/29/22 that China Eases Regulatory Restraints on Two Tech Platforms

Is It Worth Investing in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ :BZ) Right Now?

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 116.83 x from its present earnings ratio.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $169.15, which is $4.47 above the current price. BZ currently public float of 108.82M and currently shorts hold a 9.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BZ was 2.56M shares.

BZ’s Market Performance

BZ stocks went up by 18.46% for the week, with a monthly jump of 39.36% and a quarterly performance of -14.09%, while its annual performance rate touched -33.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.08% for Kanzhun Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.97% for BZ stocks with a simple moving average of -10.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BZ stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for BZ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BZ in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $23 based on the research report published on November 14th of the current year 2022.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BZ reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for BZ stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on September 13th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to BZ, setting the target price at $27.50 in the report published on August 16th of the current year.

BZ Trading at 23.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.80%, as shares surge +43.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BZ rose by +0.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.39. In addition, Kanzhun Limited saw -44.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.39 for the present operating margin

+86.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kanzhun Limited stands at -29.00. Equity return is now at value 2.50, with 2.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.65.