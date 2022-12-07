Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Antero Midstream Corporation (AM)?

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) went down by -2.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.61. The company’s stock price has collected -2.61% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE :AM) Right Now?

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.14 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AM is at 2.41. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Antero Midstream Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.20, which is $0.03 above the current price. AM currently public float of 321.50M and currently shorts hold a 2.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AM was 3.02M shares.

AM’s Market Performance

AM stocks went down by -2.61% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.83% and a quarterly performance of 9.98%, while its annual performance rate touched 13.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.56% for Antero Midstream Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.39% for AM stocks with a simple moving average of 5.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AM stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for AM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AM in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $13 based on the research report published on April 28th of the current year 2022.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AM reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $11. The rating they have provided for AM stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on March 02nd, 2022.

Tudor Pickering gave a rating of “Sell” to AM, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on May 26th of the previous year.

AM Trading at 3.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.49%, as shares sank -2.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AM fell by -2.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.05. In addition, Antero Midstream Corporation saw 11.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AM starting from Keenan W Howard JR, who sale 242,868 shares at the price of $10.49 back on May 25. After this action, Keenan W Howard JR now owns 0 shares of Antero Midstream Corporation, valued at $2,547,977 using the latest closing price.

Keenan W Howard JR, the Director of Antero Midstream Corporation, sale 299,019 shares at $10.23 during a trade that took place back on May 24, which means that Keenan W Howard JR is holding 95,501 shares at $3,057,918 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+58.21 for the present operating margin

+65.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Antero Midstream Corporation stands at +34.23. Equity return is now at value 14.30, with 5.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.