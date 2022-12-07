Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for TC Energy Corporation (TRP)

TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) went up by 0.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $59.38. The company’s stock price has collected -5.67% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/09/21 that What Is the Keystone XL Pipeline and Why Did the Developer Abandon It?

Is It Worth Investing in TC Energy Corporation (NYSE :TRP) Right Now?

TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.63 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TRP is at 0.82. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for TC Energy Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 13 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $47.61, which is $9.73 above the current price. TRP currently public float of 999.48M and currently shorts hold a 1.78% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TRP was 2.01M shares.

TRP’s Market Performance

TRP stocks went down by -5.67% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.49% and a quarterly performance of -11.26%, while its annual performance rate touched -7.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.33% for TC Energy Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.61% for TRP stocks with a simple moving average of -16.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRP

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Underperform” to TRP, setting the target price at $57 in the report published on April 11th of the current year.

TRP Trading at -3.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.36%, as shares sank -4.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRP fell by -5.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.47. In addition, TC Energy Corporation saw -8.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TRP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.05 for the present operating margin

+48.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for TC Energy Corporation stands at +14.88. Equity return is now at value 10.50, with 2.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.57.