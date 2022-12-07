Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS)

Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS) went up by 0.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $88.22. The company’s stock price has collected 3.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/31/22 that Citrix, Spotify, Knightscope, Tesla: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE :OTIS) Right Now?

Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 27.24 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Otis Worldwide Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $79.00, which is -$1.61 below the current price. OTIS currently public float of 416.36M and currently shorts hold a 1.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OTIS was 2.13M shares.

OTIS’s Market Performance

OTIS stocks went up by 3.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.15% and a quarterly performance of 7.87%, while its annual performance rate touched -5.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.13% for Otis Worldwide Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.57% for OTIS stocks with a simple moving average of 7.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OTIS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OTIS stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for OTIS by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for OTIS in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $80 based on the research report published on December 01st of the current year 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to OTIS, setting the target price at $62 in the report published on July 07th of the current year.

OTIS Trading at 11.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OTIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.40%, as shares surge +7.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OTIS rose by +3.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $77.47. In addition, Otis Worldwide Corporation saw -9.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OTIS starting from GHAI RAHUL, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $77.87 back on Aug 02. After this action, GHAI RAHUL now owns 2,063 shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation, valued at $389,354 using the latest closing price.

GHAI RAHUL, the EVP, CFO of Otis Worldwide Corporation, sale 2,618 shares at $78.55 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that GHAI RAHUL is holding 7,063 shares at $205,631 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OTIS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.20 for the present operating margin

+29.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Otis Worldwide Corporation stands at +8.71. Equity return is now at value -26.70, with 11.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.