Here’s How Your Trade Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) Aggressively Right Now

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) went down by -6.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.00. The company’s stock price has collected 4.36% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE :RCUS) Right Now?

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 88.20 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RCUS is at 0.70. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Arcus Biosciences Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $45.83, which is $13.99 above the current price. RCUS currently public float of 51.46M and currently shorts hold a 13.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RCUS was 778.56K shares.

RCUS’s Market Performance

RCUS stocks went up by 4.36% for the week, with a monthly jump of 30.71% and a quarterly performance of 29.91%, while its annual performance rate touched -27.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.37% for Arcus Biosciences Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.81% for RCUS stocks with a simple moving average of 16.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RCUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RCUS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for RCUS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RCUS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $33 based on the research report published on November 18th of the current year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RCUS reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for RCUS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 11th, 2022.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to RCUS, setting the target price at $57 in the report published on October 15th of the previous year.

RCUS Trading at 15.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.48%, as shares surge +38.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCUS rose by +4.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.44. In addition, Arcus Biosciences Inc. saw -21.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RCUS starting from Jarrett Jennifer, who sale 12,677 shares at the price of $26.28 back on Sep 16. After this action, Jarrett Jennifer now owns 130,942 shares of Arcus Biosciences Inc., valued at $333,152 using the latest closing price.

Tang Carolyn C., the General Counsel of Arcus Biosciences Inc., sale 1,522 shares at $22.12 during a trade that took place back on Jun 17, which means that Tang Carolyn C. is holding 23,909 shares at $33,665 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RCUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.17 for the present operating margin

+98.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arcus Biosciences Inc. stands at +13.80. Equity return is now at value 10.40, with 5.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.60.