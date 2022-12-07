Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy UserTesting Inc. (USER)?

UserTesting Inc. (NYSE:USER) went down by -0.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.99. The company’s stock price has collected -0.54% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in UserTesting Inc. (NYSE :USER) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for UserTesting Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.57, which is $0.35 above the current price. USER currently public float of 124.04M and currently shorts hold a 1.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of USER was 1.44M shares.

USER’s Market Performance

USER stocks went down by -0.54% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.54% and a quarterly performance of 83.54%, while its annual performance rate touched -4.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.82% for UserTesting Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.88% for USER stocks with a simple moving average of 16.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of USER

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for USER stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for USER by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for USER in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $4.50 based on the research report published on October 19th of the current year 2022.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see USER reach a price target of $12, previously predicting the price at $14. The rating they have provided for USER stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 17th, 2022.

USER Trading at 27.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought USER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.54%, as shares sank -0.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +101.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, USER fell by -0.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.42. In addition, UserTesting Inc. saw -12.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at USER starting from MacMillan Andrew, who sale 31,943 shares at the price of $7.42 back on Nov 16. After this action, MacMillan Andrew now owns 72,657 shares of UserTesting Inc., valued at $237,167 using the latest closing price.

Huff Michelle, the Chief Marketing Officer of UserTesting Inc., sale 10,346 shares at $7.42 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Huff Michelle is holding 124,654 shares at $76,816 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for USER

Equity return is now at value -82.50, with -21.90 for asset returns.