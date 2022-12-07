Can SCWorx Corp. (WORX) Remain Competitive?

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) went up by 9.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.48. The company’s stock price has collected 51.48% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ :WORX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for WORX is at 2.85. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for SCWorx Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

WORX currently public float of 9.80M and currently shorts hold a 0.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WORX was 50.13K shares.

WORX’s Market Performance

WORX stocks went up by 51.48% for the week, with a monthly jump of 23.71% and a quarterly performance of 19.67%, while its annual performance rate touched -42.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 18.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.50% for SCWorx Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 33.80% for WORX stocks with a simple moving average of -3.93% for the last 200 days.

WORX Trading at 19.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WORX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.09%, as shares surge +15.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WORX rose by +51.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5506. In addition, SCWorx Corp. saw -43.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WORX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-82.34 for the present operating margin

+39.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for SCWorx Corp. stands at -82.34. Equity return is now at value -38.30, with -26.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.33.